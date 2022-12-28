Discount Tire to build new corporate headquarters in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Discount Tire has announced it plans to build its new corporate headquarters in Phoenix near the Loop 101 and State Route 51.

The company announced on Tuesday it bought over 35 acres of land at a recent Arizona State Land Department auction for roughly $29,425,000. The proceeds will be invested back into Arizona’s Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education. “We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded,” said Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire.

The headquarters will be placed inside a 300,000-square-foot office campus, and developers say the campus will be built in stages starting within the next year. This is the largest economic development in Phoenix in the past few years. “From Bruce Halle’s first stores in Phoenix more than 50 years ago to growing to be the nation’s premier tires and wheels retailer, Discount Tire has always done business while giving so much back to Arizona and our communities,” said Gov. Doug Ducey.

The site will bring around 1,100 jobs to the region, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said she believes it will benefit Phoenix significantly. “Given Discount Tire’s long history of growing its own talent, I suspect many a career will be launched at this new location. Plus, with Discount Tire ranking as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and bringing its award-winning pedigree for being customer-centric, its presence further elevates Phoenix’s reputation for excellence,” said Gallego.

The corporate space will also host offices for the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, a philanthropic organization that gives back to the state. Want to learn more? Click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.