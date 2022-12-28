Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Couple found dead in home near Douglas, carbon monoxide poisoning likely

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after a couple was found dead on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27 in their Cochise County home.

First responders were called around 5:30 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres, near Douglas, for a report of suspicious activity.

Neighbors told authorities that a child was outside and trying to get inside the home with no success. Neighbors tried to help, but also were unable to get the people inside to open the door.

Once first responders forced their way inside, they found an unresponsive man and woman. The couple, both 47 years old, were pronounced dead and taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Douglas fire crews tested carbon monoxide levels in the home and determined they were twice the lethal limit. An outside heating unit was being used inside without proper ventilation, likely resulting in the excessive build up of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline....
As Southwest flight cancellations continue at Sky Harbor, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable
While the court did not order sanctions, it did permit Maricopa County and Katie Hobbs to...
Kari Lake files appeal for election lawsuit; judge denies request for sanctions
Desperate passengers can be seen at the Southwest ticketing space at Phoenix Sky Harbor, as the...
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Travelers stranded after Southwest Airlines cancels two-thirds of flights
Casey Stechnij is now fighting to save the dairy farm next door that he said was sold to a...
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan