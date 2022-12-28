Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey

16-week-old puppy Hershey has a heart murmur and needs a home.
16-week-old puppy Hershey has a heart murmur and needs a home.(Arizona Humane Society | Arizona Humane Society)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program.

Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.

TRENDING: Storm leaves 4,300 without power in Flagstaff; Closures NB I-17 near Lake Montezuma; SR-89A in Sedona

Project Reachout takes in other shelters’ pets whenever they approach overcapacity. In 2021, 1,000 pets from local partner shelters, as well as shelters across Arizona and the nation, were taken into AHS, pushing the total number of pets taken in close to 18,000. AHS says Hershey is a little shy but has a good quality of life if he’s able to find a family who will meet his needs. Want to be considered for his adoption? Click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three children are in critical condition following a crash Wednesday morning in Avondale.
10-year-old boy killed; 5 others hospitalized after crash in Avondale
The pilot and six passengers on board were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening...
7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
11/28/22
11/28/22
Mohave Sheriff's deputies continuing their search for a missing kayaker a day after he capsized...
One rescued, another missing after kayaks capsize on Lake Havasu