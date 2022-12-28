Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program.

Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.

Project Reachout takes in other shelters’ pets whenever they approach overcapacity. In 2021, 1,000 pets from local partner shelters, as well as shelters across Arizona and the nation, were taken into AHS, pushing the total number of pets taken in close to 18,000. AHS says Hershey is a little shy but has a good quality of life if he’s able to find a family who will meet his needs. Want to be considered for his adoption? Click here.

