AG files lawsuit against Buckeye Elementary School District for overpaying superintendent

An auditor’s report from April 2022 found the additional compensation brought Wilson’s total earnings to roughly $3.3 million.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon against Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson, alleging the district paid Wilson over $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021.

An auditor’s report from April 2022 found the additional compensation brought Wilson’s total earnings to roughly $3.3 million, and overpaid her by more than $570,000 she wasn’t supposed to receive because it wasn’t under her employement agreements. The lawsuit says the district paid 54% more on executive administration, including Wilson’s salary and benefits package, compared to other school districts.

The report also found Wilson’s earnings was more than what the state’s three largest school districts paid their superindentent’s during that same time. The lawsuit is asking Wilson to return the money the district paid her.

“Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts,” Brnovich said in a statment. “Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to be expended in accordance with the law and the best interest of students.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

