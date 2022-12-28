Christmas Angel
6 injured; 3 children in critical condition after crash in Avondale

Three children are in critical condition following a crash Wednesday morning in Avondale.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people, including three children, have been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Avondale Wednesday morning.

According to fire crews, officers and paramedics responded to the area of 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found two adults and four children who were seriously injured. Three of the children and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The fourth child and the second adult were being treated for less-severe injuries.

Video from the scene showed a Ford Mustang and a passenger van were involved head-on, but specifics on the crash have not been released.

