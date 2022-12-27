Christmas Angel
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl preparations underway before Saturday’s game

TCU's Horned Frogs goes up against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend at the Fiesta Bowl!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is coming this weekend, and preparations are well underway.

Three of the four schools that will be playing in bowl games in the Valley have touched down in Phoenix. “To be a consistent player, you have to do what you’ve been doing throughout the entire season,” one TCU player said. “Once you get your routine down, you gotta be consistent about it.” McCarthy, Michigan quarterback, said, “I’ve been out here a lot to train to be familiar with the dry heat. [The weather] it’s been a blessing!”

On Monday night, Michigan Wolverines flew out from the Midwest, despite all the flight delays and cancellations. “I’ve seen the last couple days with the holiday traffic and blizzards in Michigan, a lot of flights have been canceled and delayed,” Kamyrn Casey, a Michigan fan said. “So each time they delayed our flight a little bit more, we were worried about it being canceled but it worked out in the end.”

The Wolverines will go up against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the semi-final game of the college football playoffs. The winner will head to the National Championship Game.

