Two car crash in northern Peoria sends four to hospital

Four adults were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car crash in northern Peoria has sent four people to the hospital.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Peoria firefighters responded to the report of a crash near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place. When they arrived, crews found four adults at the scene that had serious injuries.

All were taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation is underway and no further details are available.

