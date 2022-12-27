Two car crash in northern Peoria sends four to hospital

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car crash in northern Peoria has sent four people to the hospital.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Peoria firefighters responded to the report of a crash near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place. When they arrived, crews found four adults at the scene that had serious injuries.

All were taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation is underway and no further details are available.

