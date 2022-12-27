Christmas Angel
Teen arrested after west Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teenager has been arrested after a shooting in west Phoenix last week left a man fighting for his life at an area hospital.

Phoenix police were called out to the bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot near the bus stop. Firefighters arrived to take the man to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

TRENDING: Cardinals’ J.J. Watt announces retirement from NFL at end of season

After witnesses gave police a suspect description, officers quickly detained a teen boy and a woman in the area. Police later released the woman but the teen was arrested and referred to Juvenile Community Corrections (JCC) on several felony charges.

Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police are not naming the suspect because he is a minor and is not being charged as an adult at this time.

