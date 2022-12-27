Server at diner surprised with $1,000 tip for Christmas

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (3TV/CBS 5) — A generous benefactor gave a diner server the tip of a lifetime on Christmas, and that’s definitely Something Good.

Callie Blue is a server at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie, Wis., and every year she works on Christmas Day. But this year was a little better than most.

The CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Michael Johnson, stopped by the diner for the first time. What Callie didn’t know is that Michael spent the last 20 years hand-delivering presents to those in need. After waiting on him and chatting for awhile, Callie was shocked to learn that she’d received a $1,000 tip!

“At first, I thought it was a total joke and then I realized that it was real, and I cried,” Callie said. “It was shocking and I am very thankful for it.”

The generous donor says he grew up in a family that struggled financially and now that he can, he likes to pay it forward.

