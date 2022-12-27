Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed jogger in Glendale

Jerome Pipkins was arrested days after a jogger was stabbed in Glendale.
Jerome Pipkins was arrested days after a jogger was stabbed in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a jogger earlier this month in Glendale.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Glenn Drive near the intersection of 59th and Glendale avenues. Investigators said a man told officers he had been out on a run when he was confronted and pushed by Jerome Pipkins, who then stabbed him with a knife. It’s unclear how seriously he had been hurt.

TRENDING: ‘I should have killed him a long time ago:’ Man admits to murdering stepfather in Gilbert on Christmas, docs say

Pipkins had already left the area before police arrived, but not before dropping his wallet. Officers soon found the wallet, which also had his ID.

Last Friday, Dec. 23, police arrested Pipkins. He was booked into jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Desperate passengers can be seen at the Southwest ticketing space at Phoenix Sky Harbor, as the...
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Video from the scene early Tuesday morning revealed an extensive police presence still inside...
Teen accused of shooting, killing man at west Phoenix 7-Eleven
Officials say a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Child hospitalized after crash involving van, pickup truck near Sky Harbor
Former Arizona Department of Corrections Officer Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39,...
Court docs: Former Department of Corrections officer, wife accused of punching kids, holding them at knife, gunpoint