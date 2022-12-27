Phoenix police identify man who died in Christmas night double shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man who died in a double shooting on Phoenix’s southside on Christmas night.

Phoenix police say 21-year-old Dae’shundric Crowder died at the hospital after being shot along 45th Street and Riverside, near Broadway Road, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators believe that there might have been an argument before the shooting broke out but detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

