Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded

More than 3,901 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 6:30 p.m. ET Monday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m.

Nationally, 3,913 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 7p.m ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 7,680 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 7 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 170 flights had been cancelled and 33 had been delayed.

Last week’s winter weather travel mess is lingering like a hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines and its frustrated passengers on Monday. On social media, customers are complaining about long lines to speak with representatives, problems with lost bags and excessive wait times or busy signals on the airline’s customer service telephone lines.

Click/tap here to check your flight status for flight to/from Phoenix Sky Harbor

‘Disruptions across our network’

In a statement to CNN, Southwest Airlines said it is “experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of (the winter storm’s) lingering effects on the totality of our operation.”

Some of the airports seeing the biggest issue are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, and Dallas Love Field where Southwest operates.

Calls to Southwest’s customer service attempted Monday afternoon by CNN did not go through, so customers couldn’t even get in the queue to speak to a representative. Southwest told CNN it is “fully staffed to answer calls.”

The airline also says, “those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire.”

Meanwhile, in hard-hit western New York, Buffalo International Airport said in its most recent tweet that it plans to resume passenger flights at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The temperature at the airport was 18 degrees Fahrenheit around 2 p.m. ET, with light snow falling on top of the huge amounts the area has already seen.

Southwest Apologizes

The airline sent out a formal apology as follows:

