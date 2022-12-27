Mesa Arts Center announces line-up of second half of 2022-2023

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Arts Center has announced the second half of its 2022-2023 season.

Included in the massive lineup are special events such as the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s spring opening reception on Feb. 10 from 7-10 p.m., the Spark Youth Media Festival, International Jazz Day AZ on April 23, and various Out to Lunch concerts held every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. from Feb. 23 until March 30! To get your tickets for any of the following events, tap/click here.

National Geographic Live | Alizé Carrère, Environmental Anthropologist & Filmmaker | Adaptation

Wed, Jan 18 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater

Environmental anthropologist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère presents a look at the human experience and our resilience over all obstacles across the globe. National Geographic Live Series Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Classical Music Inside Out | Awadagin Pratt and Maxwell Quartet

Thu, Jan 19 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

Pianist Awadagin Pratt will perform with the top young chamber ensemble The Maxwell Quartet. Together, they’ll perform “Clouds” by Eleanor Alberga, Haydn String Quartet Op 77 no. 1 in G major, Dvořák String Quartet No. 13 in G Major and more. Classical Music Inside Out Sponsored by Bill Passey and Maria Silva

An Evening with Smokey Robinson

Sat, Jan 21 | 8 p.m. | Ikeda Theater

Legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive and co-founder of Motown Records, Smokey Robinson will be playing on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hear all of his greatest hits, “Shop Around,” “Tears of a Clown,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Cruisin” and many, many others.

Mesa Arts Center Foundation Presents HeART and Soul Gala - Featuring a Concert by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson

Sat, Jan 21 | 5:30 p.m.

Experience a magical night at Mesa Arts Center Foundation’s HeART and Soul Gala featuring Motown Legend Smokey Robinson. Enjoy a pre-show reception with music, food and drinks. Afterward, take your seats for Robinson’s concert in Ikeda Theatre. Patrons with $500 tickets enjoy a pre-show appearance by Robinson and an exclusive Motown post-show party with a dessert reception, DJ and more! A portion of all proceeds will benefit Mesa Arts Center Foundation.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti, Conductor

Sun, Jan 22 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater

Riccardo Muti will direct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the 1,510-seat Ikeda Theater. CSO has earned 63 GRAMMY® awards.

Emmet Cohen Trio

Mon, Jan 23 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen has been playing since age 3 and will be performing an evening of delectable music in Piper Theatre.

Pilobolus: Big Five Oh!

Fri, Jan 27 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater

For its 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus says it will be putting the “Oh!” in BIG FIVE OH! and will be performing vintage classics in a brand new way.

Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice

Sat, Feb 18 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

Hollywood legend Kathleen Turner will be crooning for you all night at Piper Theatre, performing such greats as “Let’s Fall in Love,” “I’d Rather Be Sailing,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye.” She also plans to share behind-the-scenes stories about her life experiences in Hollywood.

Itzhak Perlman Recital with Rohan De Silva

Sun, Feb 19 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater

Itzhak Perlman will bring his charm and extensive talents to the stage in Piper Theatre, performing a variety of music with his artistic, superstar abilities.

Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour

Wed, Feb 22 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater. Presented in partnership with Emporium Presents

Home Free is bringing Nashville-style pop hits as well as favorite country western tunes to the Arts Center’s Ikeda Theatre. During this tour, the group will be performing a host of new music from their latest project So Long Dixie.

The Moth Mainstage

Thu, Feb 23 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater

The Moth, a nonprofit theatre collective, has been bringing forward stories of diversity and the human experience to the forefront on the stage. The moth is all about personal storytelling, and their performance is one you won’t want to miss.

Penn & Teller

Fri, Feb 24 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater

Celebrated duo Penn & Teller are bringing magic and comedy to the stage, celebrating years of performance on Broadway, on world tours, Emmy-winning TV specials, and hundreds of TV appearances. Now, the two have a series called Penn & Teller: Fool Us! on CW.

Our Planet Live in Concert

Sat, Feb 25 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater

OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT brings together composer Steven Price and features an orchestra with narrator David Attenborough, allowing audiences to celebrate the wonders of the world. Part of the profits from the Our Planet live project will be donated to WWF’s education and awareness initiatives.

Coco Montoya Celebrates Albert Collins with Ronnie Baker Brooks

Sun, Feb 26 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

Blues music guitarist and vocalist Coco Montoya is ready to croon his way into your heart with melodic guitar performance to grinding pyrotechnic riffs! Ronnie Baker Brooks has been playing since 12, having performed with Eric Clapton, B.B. King, and many others. The show will have 2 one hour sets where the Coco Montoya band will celebrate blues great Albert Collins.

Classical Music Inside Out | Zuill Bailey | Celebrating the Bach Cello Suites

Thu, Mar 2 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

Zuill Bailey, one of the premiere cellists in the world, will be performing some of the Bach Cello Suites during his performance at Mesa Arts Center. Classical Music Inside Out Sponsored by Bill Passey and Maria Silva.

The Queen’s Cartoonists

Fri, Mar 3 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

The Queen’s Cartoonists will be performing music from all your favorite cartoons, bringing multiple instruments to life through comedy and animation! The band will recreate original soundtracks note-for-note.

Mania The ABBA Tribute

Sat, Mar 4 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater. Presented in partnership with Emporium Presents.

Mania, the ABBA Tribute, will be celebrating the legacy of the infamous group. It’s been 31 years since Abba last toured!

Dancing with the Stars: Live 2023 Tour

Sun, Mar 5 | 3:00 & 7:30 PM. Presented in partnership with Live Nation

America’s favorite dance show is on tour, including guest star co-host Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette! It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

STOMP

Mar 9 – Mar 12 | Times Vary | Ikeda Theater

This stellar, rhythmic performance is a must-see. The group will breathe life into everyday objects like matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more to bring the beauty of percussion to the stage.

The Black Violin Experience

Fri, Mar 17 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater

Black Violin led by Wil B. on viola and Kev Marcus on violin will be joined by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The group plans to bring the “classical boom” while bringing high-performance arts to the people.

National Geographic Live | Lindsay Zanno, Paleontologist | T. Rex Rises

Wed, Mar 22 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater

How did T. rex become the iconic apex predator of North America 67 million years ago? Paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno will tell you all about it. The doctor will discuss how a global climate crisis in the Cretaceous period altered history forever. National Geographic Live Series Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

Stayin Alive | One Night of the Bee Gees

Fri, Mar 24 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater. Presented in partnership with Emporium Presents.

STAYIN’ ALIVE will fully bring the Bee Gees back to life in this ultimate tribute band.

A Whole New World of Alan Menken

Fri, Mar 31 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater

Alan Menken will be performing years of hits in his first one-man show, from “Sesame Street” to Broadway!

Classical Music Inside Out | Eroica Trio

Thu, Apr 6 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

Eroica Trio of Erika Nickrenz (piano), Sara Parkins (violin) and Sara Sant’Ambrogio (cello) is a Grammy-nominated trio, bringing a magnificent repertoire to life. Classical Music Inside Out is Sponsored by Bill Passey and Maria Silva.

Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater

Fri & Sat, Apr 7 & 8 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater

Celebrating over 60 years of unparalleled artistry, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be bringing Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations to the stage under the artistic direction of Robert Battle and Matthew Rushing, associate artistic director.

National Geographic Live | Maureen Beck, Paraclimber | Improbable Ascent

Wed, Apr 12 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater

Paraclimber Maureen Beck learned how to rock climb one-handed with a metal ladle taped to her arm. Prepare yourself for a night of levity and drama as this 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year speaks about her journey as one of the foremost leaders in the sport of paraclimbing. National Geographic Live Series Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

Simply Three

Sat, Apr 15 | 8:00 PM | Ikeda Theater

Simply Three is coming back to Mesa Arts Center with new music! The group said it plans to “shred strings” through the style of rock, pop, and other original music.

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Tue, Apr 25 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be bringing all of the greats to life--on ukulele! The group said you’ll leave thinking its performance was just “One Plucking Thing After Another!”

Riverdance | 25 Years of Riverdance

May 3 - 7 | Times Vary | Ikeda Theater

The world-renowned Irish dance troupe is coming to the arts center, having celebrated more than 25 years of performance art on stage.

Crowded House

Wed, May 10 | 7:30 PM | Ikeda Theater. Presented in Partnership with Live Nation

Australia-based group Crowded House is bringing more than 20 years of music to the stage, courtesy of former New Zealand-based group Split Enz of Neil Finn, Paul Hester and Nick Seymour.

Joey Alexander

Sat, May 20 | 7:30 PM | Piper Theater

Joey Alexander, star of jazz piano, is just 18 years old! He’ll be bringing audiences hits from his 6th album and 2022 Mack Avenue debut, Origin, alongside bassist Kris Funn and drummer John Davis.

