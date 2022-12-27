Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M

FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars.

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or more than $293 million if delivered in cash — after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A body was discovered after troopers responded to a car blocking the southbound Loop 101...
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested
As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
Winter storm impacting flights across the country
Officials say that the Guaranteed Rate Bowl turf will be recycled and laid down in a Glendale...
Grass from Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be donated to Glendale park
One woman is dead and 2 others are missing after the 3 fell through the ice while trying to...
One dead, 2 missing after falling through ice while crossing Coconino County lake