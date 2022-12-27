Christmas Angel
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested

A body was discovered after troopers responded to a car blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Ave. early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who reportedly hit and killed a woman on the Loop 101 off-ramp has been arrested.

Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson, AZ was arrested on Monday in connection with Cortez’s death. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the crash and the death of Nichole Cortez, 33.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, Cortez was found dead about 50 feet in front of her gold Mitsubishi Galant sedan. Troopers found the car blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue with the driver’s side door open. At first, troopers couldn’t find anyone near the car but soon found Cortez’s body in the shoulder of the ramp. DPS troopers have been searching for a suspect since the crash was reported.

