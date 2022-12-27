Man dies after being hit by truck in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man has died after being hit by a truck in central Phoenix late Monday night.

Officers were called out to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Martinez who had been hit by a truck while he was running along Buckeye Road. Police rushed Martinez to the hospital where he later died.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges. No other information has been released.

