Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix 7-Eleven

Video from the scene early Tuesday morning revealed an extensive police presence still inside...
Video from the scene early Tuesday morning revealed an extensive police presence still inside the 7-Eleven.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around midnight to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road to a reported shooting. Officers later confirmed a man was killed inside the store after being shot and that they are seeking a suspect who took off after the shooting took place. Video from the scene shows that multiple agencies, including Phoenix and Glendale fire, responded to the scene.

At this time, detectives are still working to learn what led up to the incident. No other information, including a suspect description, has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

