Judge denies Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs’ request to sanction Kari Lake

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County judge has denied a request by the defendants in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit to sanction her and her attorneys after the judge dismissed her case over the weekend.

Judge Peter A. Thompson handed down the ruling just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, which said that Maricopa County and Katie Hobbs did not meet the standards required for sanctions or attorney fees, noting that although most of Lake’s claims were dismissed, two claims did survive and proceeded to trial. “There is no doubt that each side believes firmly in its position with great conviction,” Thompson wrote, adding that the case didn’t result from claims that were or were not groundless or presented in bad faith.

Thompson, however, did award nominal amounts of other fees, totaling about $33,000, as allowed by Arizona state statute.

Over the weekend, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that there was no clear evidence of misconduct by the county that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.

Lawyers for Lake focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of Arizona’s voters. The defective printers produced ballots that were too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. Lines backed up in some areas amid the confusion. Lake’s attorneys also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility, where a contractor scans mail ballots to prepare them for processing.

