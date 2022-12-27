‘I should have killed him a long time ago:’ Man admits to murdering stepfather in Gilbert on Christmas, docs say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family early Tuesday revealed that the 48-year-old man accused of murdering his stepfather after returning from a Christmas dinner admitted the crime to Gilbert officers.

Per those documents, Gilbert police were first called out to a report of a suspicious car on Osborne Lane, near Recker and Warner roads, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a car with what appeared to have multiple bullet holes in the windshield. A man was found unresponsive inside, with blood coming from his mouth. A short time later, a man, who police later identified as Michael Trevlyn Kaser, came out from the house through the garage.

As officers approached and tried to detain him, court paperwork says he uttered, “I killed my stepfather,” and “I should have killed him a long time ago.” Police say they found blood on Kaser’s jacket and several shell casings on the garage floor. One witness told authorities at the time that he had heard Kinney say, “I’m going to fu**ing kill you” before the shooting occurred.

Police tried CPR on the victim, now identified as Michael Kinney, but paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

During an interview with authorities, Kaser again reportedly admitted to the murder. He said that he was in the car with his mother and stepfather, on their way home from a Christmas dinner, and that he got out of the car as the car approached their house. Kaser then retrieved a .380 handgun from the home, walked back outside, and fired several shots through the windshield on the driver’s side as Kinney was pulling into the driveway. After the shooting, he reportedly reached into the car and put it in neutral. The car then rolled back down the driveway and struck another nearby home.

Kaser noted that he didn’t remember his mother being in the car at the time of the shooting and said he did not want to hurt anyone else. When Kaser was asked why he did it, he said he was “done” with Kinney. Kaser alleged that his stepfather had physically and mentally abused him and his mother for years. he also said that he had thought about killing Kinney for the better part of 20 years and had almost killed him before.

Kaser now faces a first-degree murder charge and a single weapon possession charge.

