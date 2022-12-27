Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Here’s where Valley residents can recycle their Christmas tree

Christmas tree recycling
Christmas tree recycling(WTOC)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Christmas over it is now time to think about what to do if you used a real tree. Real trees become a fire hazard the longer they are kept. Cities across the valley have drop-off areas for you to recycle your tree. The trees are then turned into mulch. All trees must be unbagged and free of decorations and tree stands.

North Phoenix:

  • Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd. Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr. Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave. Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd. Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.
  • North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix:

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd. Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave. Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave. Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave. Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix:

  • El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd. Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd. Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd. Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.
  • 27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

Gilbert:

December 25th - January 8th, 5:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Daily:

  • Hetchler Park - 4260 S. Greenfield Road
  • Nichols Park - 700 N. Higley Road

December 26th - January 7th ONLY:

  • A-Z Rentals - 1313 E. Baseline Road
  • Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Closed Sundays

Tempe:

  • Tempe’s Compost/Inert Facility, 1001 N. Rio Road

Apache Junction:

  • Apache Junction Animal Control, 725 E. Baseline Ave.
  • Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Four adults were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
1 dead, 3 others hurt after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt pauses on the practice field as he takes part in...
Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement from NFL at end of season
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Why Southwest Airlines is melting down
MCSO has released the mugshot for Jonathan Baldizon
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested