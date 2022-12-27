Here’s where Valley residents can recycle their Christmas tree

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Christmas over it is now time to think about what to do if you used a real tree. Real trees become a fire hazard the longer they are kept. Cities across the valley have drop-off areas for you to recycle your tree. The trees are then turned into mulch. All trees must be unbagged and free of decorations and tree stands.

North Phoenix:

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd. Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr. Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave. Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd. Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix:

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd. Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave. Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave. Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave. Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix:

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd. Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd. Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd. Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

Gilbert:

December 25th - January 8th, 5:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Daily:

Hetchler Park - 4260 S. Greenfield Road

Nichols Park - 700 N. Higley Road

December 26th - January 7th ONLY:

A-Z Rentals - 1313 E. Baseline Road

Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Tempe:

Tempe’s Compost/Inert Facility, 1001 N. Rio Road

Apache Junction:

Apache Junction Animal Control, 725 E. Baseline Ave.

Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd

