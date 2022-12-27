Christmas Angel
Guaranteed Rate Bowl only hours away on Tuesday

By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are just hours away from the Big 10 vs. the Big 12!

Jose Moreno, Fiesta Bowl Marketing Officer, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about the big game coming up Tuesday night and what fans can expect. “When we heard about our teams that were selected we were thrilled,” he said. “We’ve got so many transplants here in Arizona--having Oklahoma State in our Fiesta Bowl last year--so it just brings up the excitement!”

Moreno said having a football game played at a baseball field allows for fans to get even better views than the would in a traditional facility. In light of the recent weather sweeping across the States, he said that the players are really enjoying the nice weather before the game. “We’re excited for it!” he said. “Sometimes as locals we forget about how good we have it, especially in moments like these. You’ve got people that are snowed in back in the Midwest and back East and here we are some of us are wearing shorts and short sleeve shirts.” Moreno said.

