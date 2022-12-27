Grass from Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be donated to Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The College football bowl season comes to the Valley this week! The Fiesta Bowl host the playoff semi-final between Michigan and T-C-U Saturday afternoon in Glendale. On Tuesday night, Oklahoma State will take on Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.

About 80,000 square feet of natural grass is back at the baseball stadium for the football game. Last week, the locally grown sod from West Coast Turf was laid on top of the artificial field turf that the D-Backs play on each season. The grass is heavy, weighing around 15 pounds per roll. But, it’s not just a one-and done for this field.

Bob Whitehouse, COO of the Fiesta Bowl, said, “We’ve always taken the field up after the game and donated it to a community who needs a new field. This year, it’s going to be in Glendale at O’Neill Park and serves about 6,000 families who use the park on a regular basis.” He said the Fiesta Bowl Committee has a unique partnership with all of the community stakeholders whose support helps make both bowl games possible. The unique recycling project helps the committee keep giving back to the cities who support the games every year as well, according to Whitehouse.

Tickets are still available for the matchup between the Badgers and the Cowboys. They can be purchased by clicking Fiesta Bowl Tickets .

