Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has chosen her health and human services cabinet members.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members.

“These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”

Carmen Heredia - AZ Health Care Cost Containment System - Mesa resident Heredia serves as CEO of Valle del Sol, a community health center and behavioral health provider. She has worked with many healthcare and community boards for underprivileged groups in Arizona. Heredia has a Master’s of Social Work from Arizona State University.

Angie Rodgers - Department of Economic Security - Rodgers has been President and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network for the last 10 years, with more than 25 years of experience in public policy and advocacy work. She has worked with DES in the past on policy initiatives, welfare services, community coordination, and more. She also served as Governor Napolitano’s Human Services Policy Advisor. Rodgers has a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Arizona State University.

Matthew Stewart - Department of Child Safety - Stewart has many years of experience in public service as a child safety specialist. He has held statewide management responsibilities for years, serving local and national groups with his guidance.

Dr. Theresa Cullen - Department of Health Services - Dr. Cullen has been acting as director of Pima County Public Health Department after previously serving as CIO of Indian Health Service, CMIO for Veterans Health Administration, and associate director of Global Health Informatics at Regenstrief. She is a retired Rear Admiral with U.S. Public Health Service and a former assistant U.S. Surgeon General. She graduated from the University of Arizona.

Joan Serviss - Department of Housing - Serviss is the Director of the Arizona Housing Coalition, a group trying to end homelessness in the state. She has more than 20 years working with state and local policy and organization. She has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Arizona State University and was recently elected as one of Arizona Capitol Times’ Power 12 Leaders in housing.

