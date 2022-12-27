Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge in Lima, Ohio. Police said they arrested him on Dec. 22, 2022.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 3,901 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 6:30 p.m....
Nearly 70% of Southwest Airlines flights disrupted; dozens of Phoenix Sky Harbor travelers stranded
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
Jacob Wilshire and Jacob Normali had their home ransacked on Christmas Eve while they were on...
Firefighters’ dog missing after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
Officials say that the Guaranteed Rate Bowl turf will be recycled and laid down in a Glendale...
Grass from Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be donated to Glendale park