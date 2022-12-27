First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday with mountain snow, Valley rains for winter storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad day at all today with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and highs this afternoon around 73 degrees. That is about 8 degrees above average, so enjoy it because we have some big changes ahead starting tomorrow!

Clouds are already starting to roll in ahead of this winter storm that is going to hit us overnight and tomorrow morning. This storm is currently bringing a lot of much needed rain and snow to California. So, for us we are going to see a big drop in temperatures and a chance of rain here in the valley.

Most locations will see near a half inch to an inch of rain so these rainfall totals will help with year ending numbers. So far. we are near 5.10″ of rain for the year that is about 1.99″ below our average. For the mountains, this is going to be fun to watch. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisory for most of the mountains along the rim starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 6,500 feet and places like Flagstaff may see 6-8″of snow. The advisory will continue through Thursday morning. Be cautious while driving around up north, visibility and slick roads will be a problem the next couple of days.

But wait! There’s more! Another storm will pay us a visit starting on New Years Eve and continue on New Years Day. Another round of valley rain and mountain snow will be with us until Sunday. Because of these two winter storms, we have issued a First Alert for both Wednesday and Sunday.

