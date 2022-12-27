Child hospitalized after crash involving van, pickup truck near Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child was seriously hurt in a crash involving a van and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix

The collision happened around 2 p.m. near 22nd Street and Washington Street, not far from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Video from Arizona’s Family’s news helicopter showed a van on its side up against the pickup. According to Phoenix Fire officials, one child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No one else was seriously hurt.

Officials say a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. (Arizona's Family)

There is no information about what led up to the crash, and the investigation is still underway.

