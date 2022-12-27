Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Child hospitalized after crash involving van, pickup truck near Sky Harbor

Officials say a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child was seriously hurt in a crash involving a van and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix

The collision happened around 2 p.m. near 22nd Street and Washington Street, not far from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Video from Arizona’s Family’s news helicopter showed a van on its side up against the pickup. According to Phoenix Fire officials, one child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No one else was seriously hurt.

Officials say a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.(Arizona's Family)

There is no information about what led up to the crash, and the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Desperate passengers can be seen at the Southwest ticketing space at Phoenix Sky Harbor, as the...
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Video from the scene early Tuesday morning revealed an extensive police presence still inside...
Teen accused of shooting, killing man at west Phoenix 7-Eleven
Jerome Pipkins was arrested days after a jogger was stabbed in Glendale.
Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed jogger in Glendale
Former Arizona Department of Corrections Officer Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39,...
Court docs: Former Department of Corrections officer, wife accused of punching kids, holding them at knife, gunpoint