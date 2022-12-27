Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.

A winter storm accompanied by an atmospheric river is getting set to pound Central and Northern California today. That storm will weaken a bit before it arrives in Arizona late tonight, but will still bring a powerful punch to our state.

In the Valley, look for rain chances overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A steady, light to moderate rain is expected for most of the day tomorrow. Rainfall amounts could be around ¾ of an inch in Phoenix, with up to an inch or more in foothills locations. Temperatures will drop from the 70s today to the 50s for tomorrow! Wednesday is a First Alert weather day across Arizona.

In the high country, significant snow is expected above 6500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory begins for Flagstaff and the western portions of the Mogollon Rim at 11pm tonight and continues through Thursday morning. That advisory is in effect for the Eastern Rim and White Mountains from 5am tomorrow morning until the following morning. 3-12 inches of snow is expected above 6500 feet. Flagstaff should see about 4-6 inches in that time frame.

Unsettled weather continues Friday and Saturday with slight chances for Valley rain both days and daytime highs only in the low 60s.

A stronger winter storm looks to be on the way Sunday. Rain and snow chances start late Saturday night, New Years Eve, with the greatest chance of rain Sunday morning. Rain and snow showers could continue through the day and temperatures stay cool in the 50s and 60s. Snow is likely in the high country with lower snow levels possible with this system. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day.

