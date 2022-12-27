Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

9 displaced in aftermath of Christmas Day apartment fire in Glendale

9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Cristiana Ramos
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine people are still displaced in the aftermath of a Glendale apartment fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.

Glendale and Phoenix firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman who called 911 said she was in her first story apartment when she heard loud noises coming from the apartment above her unit. When she looked to see what was happening, she said she saw a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the balcony area.

Unit neighbor Latoya Johnson said it was hard for her to imagine something like this happening to her neighbor’s apartment, especially on Christmas Day. “It was in big flames, not just the roof top, but coming out of the home itself,” she said.

Another neighbor Christina Redondo said a maintenance worker also saw the fire and grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the blaze. She said that’s when the fire started to get out of control. “All the firemen was just spraying the water up there, and when they hit the tiles, flames started coming out,” Redondo said. “It was pretty bad, and they were pounding on neighbors doors to get them out.”

Fire officials were able to stop the fire before it spread to any other apartments. No one was home when the fire sparked, and investigators are still searching to find how it got started. Three units had smoke and water damage once the fire was put out. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

48-year-old Michael Kaser was taken into custody after officers made contact him on the scene.
Man accused of murdering stepfather in Gilbert after returning from Christmas dinner
Christmas Day fire destroys apartment complex in Glendale
Christmas Day fire destroys apartment complex in Glendale
A body was discovered after troopers responded to a car blocking the southbound Loop 101...
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested
As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded