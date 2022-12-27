9 displaced in aftermath of Christmas Day apartment fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine people are still displaced in the aftermath of a Glendale apartment fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.

Glendale and Phoenix firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman who called 911 said she was in her first story apartment when she heard loud noises coming from the apartment above her unit. When she looked to see what was happening, she said she saw a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the balcony area.

Unit neighbor Latoya Johnson said it was hard for her to imagine something like this happening to her neighbor’s apartment, especially on Christmas Day. “It was in big flames, not just the roof top, but coming out of the home itself,” she said.

Another neighbor Christina Redondo said a maintenance worker also saw the fire and grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the blaze. She said that’s when the fire started to get out of control. “All the firemen was just spraying the water up there, and when they hit the tiles, flames started coming out,” Redondo said. “It was pretty bad, and they were pounding on neighbors doors to get them out.”

Fire officials were able to stop the fire before it spread to any other apartments. No one was home when the fire sparked, and investigators are still searching to find how it got started. Three units had smoke and water damage once the fire was put out. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

