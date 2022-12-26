Pleasant, warm Christmas Day with possible rain to come for New Years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Merry Christmas to you and your families!

It was another gorgeous day out there, and if you went outside to toss around the football you may have noticed blue beautiful skies and feel that whopping 74 degrees our afternoon high got up to in the Valley. This is the warmest Christmas since 2010. No, we did not break or set any records.

As you are settling down in bed tonight lows will dip into the 40s once again and 30s up north, so you will need to layer up! Enjoy the pleasant and quiet weather for now because, as of late, Tuesday will bring some big changes to the forecast. We are tracking a series of systems brewing in the Pacific that will dump record amounts of rainfall to California and will be making its way to us.

A strong jet stream over the Northern Pacific will break down high pressure ridging over the area right now tapping into deep moisture over the Pacific. A trough of low pressure will dig into the area on Wednesday sparking off periods of mountain snow and lower elevation showers through the New Year Holiday.

Snow levels, rainfall and snow totals, and timing are still uncertain at this time. Over the next 7 days, models show 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in the Vvalley and 3 to 10 inches of snow up north. As a result of these systems, our highs in Phoenix will fall more than 10 degrees cooler. Make sure to keep track of the forecast using our First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.