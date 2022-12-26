Over 65% of Southwest Airlines flights disrupted; dozens of Phoenix Sky Harbor travelers stranded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Last week’s winter weather travel mess is lingering like a hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines and its frustrated passengers on Monday.

More than 3,200 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.

But Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. The Dallas-based airline has canceled more than half of its flights -- more than 2,300 total flights -- as 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.

On social media, customers are complaining about long lines to speak with representatives, problems with lost bags and excessive wait times or busy signals on the airline’s customer service telephone lines.

Data obtained by Arizona’s Family revealed that over 65% of Southwest flights had been canceled. Multiple sources, including those by CNN and the Wall Street Journal, are reporting similar numbers of disruptions. As of 1 p.m., a total of 221 flights were canceled in Phoenix, with more than 60 delays reported.

‘Disruptions across our network’

In a statement to CNN, Southwest Airlines said it is “experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of (the winter storm’s) lingering effects on the totality of our operation.”

Some of the airports seeing the biggest issue are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, and Dallas Love Field where Southwest operates.

Calls to Southwest’s customer service attempted Monday afternoon by CNN did not go through, so customers couldn’t even get in the queue to speak to a representative. Southwest told CNN it is “fully staffed to answer calls.”

The airline also says, “those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire.”

Meanwhile, in hard-hit western New York, Buffalo International Airport said in its most recent tweet that it plans to resume passenger flights at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The temperature at the airport was 18 degrees Fahrenheit around 2 p.m. ET, with light snow falling on top of the huge amounts the area has already seen.

