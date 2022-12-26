Christmas Angel
One dead after shooting in Gilbert neighborhood

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a reported shooting in east Gilbert.

Gilbert Police officers responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Recker and Warner roads. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Officers have not identified any possible suspects, but say no other injuries have been reported.

The investigation is still underway. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

