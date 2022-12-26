One dead after several people fell through ice while crossing Coconino County lake

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a serious incident that happened on Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies, State troopers, and dive teams responded to what officials are calling a “serious accident” that happened when several individuals were reportedly trying to walk across the ice on the lake.

Officials say one person is dead, two involved haven’t been found, and one person is being treated. There’s no further information at this time, and the investigation is underway.

