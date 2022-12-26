Christmas Angel
One dead after several people fell through ice while crossing Coconino County lake

One person is dead after officials say several people fell through the ice while trying to...
One person is dead after officials say several people fell through the ice while trying to cross Woods Canyon Lake on Monday.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a serious incident that happened on Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies, State troopers, and dive teams responded to what officials are calling a “serious accident” that happened when several individuals were reportedly trying to walk across the ice on the lake.

Officials say one person is dead, two involved haven’t been found, and one person is being treated. There’s no further information at this time, and the investigation is underway.

