Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs file for sanctions against Kari Lake, her attorneys

Kari Lake just filed an election lawsuit, claiming hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots...
Kari Lake just filed an election lawsuit, claiming hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots "infected" Maricopa County.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just two days after a Maricopa County judge ruled to dismiss GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election case, the county itself and the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is seeking sanctions against her and her attorneys for what they’re calling a frivolous lawsuit.

Over the weekend, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that there was no clear evidence of misconduct by the county that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.

Lawyers for Lake focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of Arizona’s voters. The defective printers produced ballots that were too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. Lines backed up in some areas amid the confusion. Lake’s attorneys also claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility, where a contractor scans mail ballots to prepare them for processing.

After the ruling, Judge Thomp ordered that sanctions sanction documents were due Monday morning by 8 a.m. Maricopa County Superior Court records revealed a motion seeking sanctions was filed minutes before the deadline. One motion asks for approximately $37,000 in attorney fees for Hobbs and the county.

Attorneys for Lake have until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, waves to her supporters at the Republican...
Court: Judge does not find clear evidence of misconduct in Kari Lake election case
Republican Abraham Hamadeh, candidate Arizona Attorney General, speaks with Arizona's Family...
Judge dismisses Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit, denies petition to change state AG race results
Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to act on bill
Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass bill