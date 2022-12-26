First Alert Weather Day coming Wednesday, bringing high chances for rain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A beautiful way to start the final week of 2022! Just to recap our fantastic Christmas weekend, Saturday’s high was 71 and Christmas Day clocked in at 74!

A few clouds on this Monday is definitely giving us a signal that our weather pattern is changing. Look for lows tonight in the mid to upper 40′s with partly cloudy skies. For Tuesday, increasing clouds with highs still in the low 70′s. Mostly calm winds from the southeast around 5 miles an hour. Look for our chances of showers on the increase by Tuesday night late, into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a First Alert weather day for the highest chances for rain. Expect amounts to be in the .75-1.25″ range, depending on elevation. Hourly rainfall amounts should not exceed .30″, but minor nuisance flooding along streams and creeks, plus some street pounding at corners will be possible. Snow will be plentiful above 7,000 feet at the beginning, lowering as colder air comes into the forecast area. Flagstaff is expecting around 8-10″ of snow so expect winter driving conditions.

Some dry air is expected on Thursday for showers to taper off, with morning fog a distinct possibility on Friday. Then prepare to tweak your New Year’s Eve plans outdoors as another round of showers, heavy at times expected both Saturday and Sunday. Heavy snow is expected again in the High Country at lower elevations. Keep it here on AZFamily for a busy weather week!

