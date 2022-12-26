Christmas Angel
Cardinals lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Christmas game day

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle...
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals lost on Christmas Day after going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium, 16 to 19.

Before the game, multiple Cardinal players were seen getting some quality time with their family members. Beloved player JJ Watts was seen kissing his newborn baby Koa James and wife Kealia just before the game got underway.

During Sunday’s game, defensive end Trysten Hill was taken off the field after a knee injury suffered in the first half of Sunday’s game. This isn’t the first December injury the Cardinals have endured. Earlier this month, starting quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots after collapsing in the third play, taking him out for the rest of the year.

That’s just one part of the ups and downs of 2022 for the Cardinals. Also in December, general manager Steve Keim announced that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to undisclosed health issues.

