Big weather changes on the way

7-Day Forecast For Dec. 26
7-Day Forecast For Dec. 26(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warm day for the Valley with a forecast high of 73 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory remains in effect, which also means a No Burn Day for Maricopa County.

High pressure brings warm weather for one or two more days before big weather changes arrive midweek. A series of low pressure systems moving in from the Pacific will bring rain chances starting Tuesday night and continuing into the weekend and start of the new year.

Wednesday will be a First Alert weather day for the highest chances for rain. After that, look for some breaks with off and on showers forecast for Friday and Saturday. Higher rain chances return for New Years Day, especially during the morning hours.

Snow is also likely in the high country from Tuesday through Sunday as well. We’ll keep you updated on forecast rain and snowfall amounts over the next few days as the storm gets closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

