Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter in Phoenix, police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter late Christmas Eve.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a crash near 2nd Street and Glendale Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Michale Lee, who was seriously hurt Police rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.

At this time, detectives believe that Lee was going west when he crossed into the eastbound lanes, then hit a car head-on. The driver in the other car wasn’t hurt. Detectives are still working to learn more about the crash, but they don’t suspect impairment as a factor in the other driver. It’s not known if Lee was impaired.

