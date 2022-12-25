Christmas Angel
Arizona’s Family asks Santa questions from our most curious viewers

We gathered some questions from our most inquisitive viewers to ask Santa the important questions.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Christmas Eve and we were lucky enough to catch Santa Claus before his big night out delivering toys and gifts to every child everywhere. We ask him questions straight from our most inquisitive viewers. Do elves still make the toys? Why does Santa have a beard? How do you sneak in without waking anyone up? Watch our own Jason Barry interview Santa to find out.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

