While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.

“We were already here. Now we’re just waiting for our luggage so we can go home. And then we rebooked our flight but that’s not for another couple days. It is what it is. I know a lot of flights have been getting canceled so it’s happening to everybody,” said Raymund, who was trying to fly to Seattle.

As a once-in-a-lifetime arctic blast sweeps through many states, thousands of travelers were also hit with delays. “Some people have their flights at 9 o’clock tonight. All of us have delays. And you know, it’s a little worrisome because we love our families and we want to be home for Christmas,” said Erin Croke.

But there’s another issue some are worried about: getting sick—or bringing it to loved ones. “I just came from seeing my elderly mother, so that’s another reason. I don’t want to spread disease to her,” said a man traveling to Seattle.

The CDC reports a spike in COVID-19, RSV, and the flu, a tripledemic. Arizona pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says taking precautions this week is necessary. “Arizona is seeing a lot of different respiratory viruses. In younger kids we’re still seeing a lot of RSV. In younger kids, adolescents and adults we’re seeing a lot of specifically influenza type A and then COVID always remains in circulation,” Kirkilas said.

“I definitely recommend it if you’re going to be in a crowded indoor public space, masking is a really good idea,” added Kirkilas. You may see more of the masks in airports and on the planes this week. “I think we try to do our part. If you catch, it you catch it, kind of thing. But as long as we try to protect ourselves I think that’s all you can do,” he said. Dr. Kirkilas also recommends testing for COVID-19 and the flu when you arrive at your destination, saying the sooner you know, the better.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.