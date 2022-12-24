A warm Christmas in store for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Merry Christmas Eve!

While parts of the country battle an arctic storm and below freezing temperatures, the Valley will be above average this afternoon. Highs this Christmas Eve will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. There is an air quality alert in place this holiday weekend for Maricopa County, so if you suffer from respiratory issues try to limit your time outdoors.

On Christmas Day, the warm weather will be back in the afternoon as highs reach the low 70s skies will be clear as well. The 70s trend will stick around through Tuesday, and on Wednesday big weather changes will hit the Valley.

Highs will be in the low 60s on Wednesday with a 60% chance for rain. We are tracking about an inch of rain on Wednesday. Thursday morning will also be rainy as well so have those umbrellas handy.

