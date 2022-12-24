Pima County sheriff’s deputy on administrative leave amid sexual assault investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A criminal sexual assault investigation is underway after an incident involving a Pima County sheriff’s deputy happened last weekend.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said Sergeant Ricardo Garcia, a school resource officer, hosted a house party when the incident took place.

Very few details about what happened are being released. The incident involved another off-duty employee with the department. Garcia has since been placed on administrative leave with pay.

“We take these matters very seriously and we stand with the victim,” Nanos said.

As of Friday, no charges had been filed.

