Head of Arizona prison system plans to retire in January

Director David Shinn is set to retire on Jan. 4, 2023.
Director David Shinn is set to retire on Jan. 4, 2023.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona prison system will soon have a new chief. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed on Friday that its director David Shinn will retire on Jan. 4. He has spent nearly 36 straight years “dedicated to public safety and public service,” officials said.

WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise

He served in the Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991, and then he started his law enforcement executive leadership career while working at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1991. He stayed there until Gov. Doug Ducey appointed him ADCRR director in 2019 after Charles Ryan stepped down in September of that year amid prison safety concerns. Ryan had run the department for 40 years but came under fire when leaked videos showed inmates rigging cell doors so they wouldn’t lock and attacking officers.

