Enough signatures collected to get proposed Coyotes entertainment district on ballot

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe voters may soon decide if they want the proposed Arizona Coyotes $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district. After the Tempe City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project in late November, they needed to get just over 2,000 signatures to put it on the ballot in May. On Friday evening, Tempe officials confirmed enough verified signatures were collected.

Rich Narim, a spokesman for the Coyotes, said the referendums have qualified for the ballot, but it will be up to Tempe City Council to officially put all three on the May 16 ballot. The council is expected to hold a hearing on Jan. 12 to vote on whether or not to send the proposals to voters.

The project would bring a 16,000-seat arena, hotels, apartments, restaurants and stores at the corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. The City of Tempe is giving the project an eight-year tax break. Meanwhile, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in late November the project will be funded solely through private funds, so taxpayers won’t shell out cash for it. Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said the entertainment district would bring thousands of jobs to the area, but others worry about parking and traffic concerns.

