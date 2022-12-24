Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down NB Loop 101 near Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed the northbound lanes on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve.

DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.

As of 5:30 a.m., northbound traffic remained closed, and it’s not yet clear when it might reopen. Click/tap here for live traffic updates.

