2-year-old dies after being found in a Scottsdale home’s pool

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old child has died after being found in a pool Saturday afternoon at a Scottsdale home. Police say they received a medical distress call around 12:08 p.m. about a child who was discovered in a pool. Fire department paramedics attempted life-saving measures as the child was taken to a hospital where the child later died.

Sgt. Kevin Quon of the Scottsdale Police Department says detectives are investigating and no foul play is suspected at this time. “This extremely unfortunate tragedy is a reminder to always watch children and young persons around any type of water at all times,” he says.

