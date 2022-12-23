Christmas Angel
WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise

Video courtesy of Bill Sanders. Police are looking for a man caught on a doorbell camera setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who set a front porch on fire, in a brazen crime that was caught on a doorbell camera.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue. Video shows the man walk up to the porch, then rub his elbow on the Ring doorbell before pouring a flammable liquid on the wall and front door. He’s then seen lighting the fire before walking back to his car and driving away.

Police say the suspect has red hair, a medium build and is about 5′9″ to 5′10″. He was seen driving away in a gray or silver 4-door sedan.

Police say they don’t have any information on a possible connection between the suspect and victim. Anyone with information on this arson investigation is asked to email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov or call 623-222-TIPS. Refer to incident number 221204221.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

