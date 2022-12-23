Warmer holiday weekend ahead in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another cool morning with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We’ll warm to 67 degrees today under sunny skies. Light winds are also expected.

A weak storm system brushing through Northern Arizona is bringing some light showers and snow flurries to the far northern part of our state. The rest of Arizona is expected to stay dry today.

High-pressure building in from the west will slowly start to warm our temperatures back above average starting today and lasting through next Tuesday. Look for a high of 71 degrees by Christmas afternoon, and about 73 by Tuesday. With a stagnant weather pattern, air quality issues are expected and a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa County for today, tomorrow and Sunday. That means it’s also a no-burn day in the county.

Bigger weather changes are on tap for next week as we watch for the arrival of a trough of low pressure moving our way from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances also look to be pretty high for the Valley between Tuesday and Thursday, with the highest chances currently during the day Wednesday. High Country snow is also likely during this time frame. We’ll keep you updated on timing as well as expected rain and snowfall amounts as the storm gets closer.

