A sunny Christmas forecast!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is a fantastic way to end the workweek this Friday with sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 60s. Tonight, expect clear skies with lows in the low to mid-40s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look fantastic under sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. However, this setup tends to trap pollutants, like wood smoke from fireplaces and outdoor fire pits, that can be unhealthy for anyone. Therefore, we have a high pollution advisory for these conditions from Friday through Sunday. Please avoid burning wood during this time. The smoke stays in your neighborhood and is a danger to your family and neighbors.

High Pollution Advisory Friday-Sunday No Burn Days over the holiday weekend. Do your part to avoid the "brown cloud"! (AZFamily FirstAlertWX Team)

Sunny and warm conditions will last through Monday, with highs topping out in the low 70s. Our weather pattern changes with the arrival of clouds on Tuesday as a trough of low pressure drops down from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, our rain chances look pretty high for the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, with the highest chances currently during the day Wednesday. High Country snow is also likely during this time frame. We’ll keep you updated on timing as well as expected rain and snowfall amounts over the weekend as the storm approaches from the Pacific Northwest. Happy Holidays from all of us here in the First Alert Forecast Center at AZFamily!

