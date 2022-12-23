Seniors to see biggest Social Security benefit hike in decades

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Seniors and millions of other social security benefits recipients will soon get their biggest benefit hike since 1981. The pension program is set to deliver an 8.7% cost of living increase beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

Beneficiaries could receive about a $150 increase, says Dana Marie Kennedy, State Director for Arizona AARP, due to a decrease in Medicare Part B premiums. “Fortunately, premiums Part B are actually going to go down $5 a month. So, seniors will actually be seeing $150 extra every single month on their Social Security check.”

The increase comes during a time of high inflation, where the costs of living spiked in the housing and rental market. “If you talk to the homeless shelters, seniors are the fastest group becoming homeless for the first time,” Kennedy says. Along with rent, she also says the cost of prescription medication has increased and, possibly in the future, energy bills.

“We know APS is looking at an increase. So this monthly benefit will really help seniors,” Kennedy says. AARP has a Social Security calculator on its website that estimates how much applicants could get.

The government’s official Social Security website is also filled with information on potential benefit payments. There, anyone can sign up for an account and keep track of their income history rather than wait for a Social Security statement to be sent through the mail.

“Some people, when they start to think about retirement—you qualify for Social Security when you’re 62,” Kennedy says. “You can actually start drawing your social security at 62, but maybe you want to offset that until 65 or even 67 to make sure you’re getting that full social security check.”

