Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Parents of missing 12-year-old arrested on child abuse charges in Queen Creek

Kelly "KJ" Conklin, 12, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Queen Creek.
Kelly "KJ" Conklin, 12, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Queen Creek.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Pinal County sheriff’s deputies have arrested the parents of a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week.

Kelly “KJ” Conklin was last around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Combs and Gantzel roads in Queen Creek. Deputies believe he and an older sibling ran away together. The older teen has since been located and is safe.

Conklin is described as having black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black GAP hoodie with gray letters and sweatpants with multi-colored triangles.

According to PCSO, detectives interviewed Conklin’s parents and other children in the home while investigating the boy’s disappearance. Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39, have since been arrested on child abuse charges that deputies say are not directly tied to the disappearance of Kelly.

PCSO is asking area residents to check their security cameras for video of two children walking in the area of Combs and Gantzel on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39, were arrested on child abuse charges as deputies...
Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39, were arrested on child abuse charges as deputies search for their missing 12-year-old son, Kelly "KJ" Conklin.(Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients need more blood...
Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!
Viorel Pricop, 64, is facing multiple federal charges of arson involving semi-trucks that were...
Man indicted for 25 semi-trailers fires in 8 states, including Arizona
Mark Finchem filed an appeal after a Maricopa County judge tossed out his lawsuit alleging...
Mark Finchem files appeal after judge tossed election lawsuit
The increase comes during a time of high inflation, where the costs of living spiked in the...
Seniors to see biggest Social Security benefit hike in decades